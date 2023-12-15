Fugitive out of Jacksonville wanted for sexual battery caught in Flagler County using Rapid ID

A man wanted out of Jacksonville for sexual battery was arrested in Palm Coast early Wednesday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it caught and arrested Arbey Batolon-Valazquez using Rapid ID technology at the intersection of Matanzas Woods and Lakeview Parkway.

After making a traffic stop, deputies questioned the passenger in the vehicle who went on to provide false names and dates of birth.

“The two deputies then used FCSO’s Rapid ID technology to positively identify the male in question as Arbey Bartolon-Valazquez, who was a fugitive from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for Sexual Battery and Burglary,” the department said in a statement. “Barolon-Valazquez was placed under arrest for Providing a False Name to Law Enforcement Officers and for his active warrant.”

Bartolon-Valazquez is being held on a more than $500,000 bond for both charges, while the drive of the vehicle, Lauro Perez Perez, was arrested and later released.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly praised the use of the technology utilized to capture this suspect.

“This wasn’t the first time a dirt bag tried to evade justice by using a fake name and it won’t be the last,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “But with Rapid ID technology, we can see through the lies, and now we have another captured fugitive bunking down at the Green Roof Inn. I commend the Deputies involved for using our technology and being tenacious in their investigation.”

The sheriff’s office described the Rapid ID system as a mobile device used to scan a person’s fingerprint. This then gets sent to the national Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) and within seconds the person is identified with any criminal history to the deputy in the field.

