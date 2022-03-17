Fugitive jumps from 3rd floor to avoid arrest — but escape didn’t last long, feds say

A fugitive accused of raping a child was captured, but then he jumped from a third floor window in Ohio, federal officials say.

William Scott’s escape didn’t last long, though.

U.S. Marshals recaptured him in a Cleveland parking lot and arrested him on charges of raping a juvenile, according to a March 17 tweet from the United States Marshals Service.

His arrest comes three days after the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force offered a reward for information leading to Scott’s arrest, naming him the “fugitive of the week.” Officials say he was known to be living in the Cleveland area.

The Marshals did not release any additional information regarding his arrest or the charges.

