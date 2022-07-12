Fugitive jumps in lake to escape, then begs pursuing cops to rescue him, NC police say

Street View image from March 2019. © 2022 Google
Mark Price
·1 min read

A man trying to escape arrest in North Carolina ended up begging police to come get him after he jumped in a lake and began to drown, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in Wilmington’s 100-acre Greenfield Lake, which is unsafe for swimming due to an “increasing numbers of alligators.” Wilmington is 120 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Officers were attempting to serve a warrant on the 27-year-old Rocky Point man when he took off running, police said in a July 11 news release. A helicopter was then called in to help in the search.

“He was located shortly after running near Greenfield Lake and ... and attempted to swim across the lake but was not able to make it,” police said.

“As officers were preparing to enter the lake, the suspect began to drown and called for help.”

The helicopter hovered low over the man and dropped a life vest into the water. An officer then jumped into the lake and pulled the suspect to shore, officials said.

The suspect was treated at the scene by medics, then taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Investigators did not release details of his injuries.

He was later arrested on an outstanding warrant for communicating threats, and police added a charge of resisting arrest, officials said.

The suspect is being held without bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, officials said.

