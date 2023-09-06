Fugitive jumps in pond to hide, Rhode Island cops say. Then troopers bring out drone

A fugitive wanted in Georgia was caught hiding in a pond in Rhode Island following a traffic stop, state police say.

State troopers pulled over Michael Odom, 36, of Atlanta in Providence the night of Sept. 5, according to a news release.

Odom took off during the traffic stop and ran to Mashapaug Pond, TV station WJAR reported.

The pond is a 114-acre body of water considered to be Providence’s largest freshwater lake.

Following a foot pursuit, it wasn’t long until state troopers discovered Odom’s hiding spot, state police Lt. Col. Robert A. Creamer confirmed to McClatchy News in a statement.

Odom was located in the pond with the help of a state police drone equipped with an infrared camera and police K-9 units, Creamer said.

Cranston police arrived at the pond before Odom emerged and allowed officers to take him into custody, WLNE reported.

Odom was wanted by the South Fulton County Police Department in Georgia after it put out an extradition warrant for his arrest for a probation violation and aggravated assault on a family member using a gun, according to the Rhode Island State Police release.

He was charged with obstruction, simple assault, resisting arrest, failure to register as a sex offender and as a fugitive of justice, police say.

Following his arrest, he was evaluated at Rhode Island Hospital and was due to appear for an arraignment the morning of Sept. 6, according to the release.

