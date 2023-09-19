Fugitive Kauai homicide suspect Chris Santos caught

Sep. 19—Chris Santos of Kauai was wanted since Sept. 8, after the fatal shooting of Kith Silva-Lacro, 28, of Kalaheo a day earlier on Kahili Mountain Road.

A Kauai man wanted on suspicion of murder who evaded capture since Sept. 8 is in custody in a hospital after being injured Sunday night in a shooting involving an officer, Kauai police said Monday.

Chris Santos was charged with second-degree murder and other felony charges, Kauai police announced.

"Mr. Santos has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, and other felony charges related to this event, " Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in a statement released Monday. "The apprehension of Mr. Santos ends a 9-day, multi-agency manhunt. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their vigilance while law enforcement searched tirelessly for Mr. Santos across our island. The investigation of this incident remains active and ongoing. We will continue to pursue those individuals who aided Santos evade capture during the past nine days."

Santos was wanted in the Sept. 7 fatal shooting of Kith Silva-Lacro, 28, of Kalaheo, on Kahili Mountain Road. In addition to Kauai police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were assisting in the search.

At about 10 :20 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement officers located Santos operating a motor vehicle near Kekaha Beach Park and a quarter-mile west of the Akialoa Road and Kaumualii Highway Junction, the Kauai Police Department said in a news release.

"Unfortunately, despite several efforts to encourage Mr. Santos to peacefully surrender to police, his actions during contact with law enforcement officers resulted in an officer-involved shooting, " Raybuck said in a statement.

No officers were injured, and Santos was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he currently remains, the release said. No information was provided on his condition or the extent of his injuries.