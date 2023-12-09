FIND A FUGITIVE: Man wanted for holding up a north Charlotte Bojangles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up a fast-food restaurant at the drive-thru.

The incident happened Nov. 18 at the Bojangles on Mallard Creek Road.

Man wanted for armed robbery Friday may be in Charlotte area: Sheriff

The suspect captured on surveillance video walks up to the drive-thru window and lunges in sticking a handgun in the employee’s face. The employee runs away while the suspect opens the register and steals a large amount of cash. The whole thing happened in a matter of seconds.

“Any number of things could have happened,” said CMPD Det. Rick Smith. “The gun could have accidentally gone off. You see the suspect point the handgun at the employee so we’re just very fortunate that no one was injured.”

If you know who this suspect is, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the p3 tips app. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.