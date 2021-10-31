Fugitive from Massachusetts arrested in Ellsworth

Oct. 30—A fugitive from Massachusetts being sought on warrants for homicide and strangulation was apprehended Friday in Ellsworth.

Members of the Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested Ramon Smith, 33, of Massachusetts at a hotel in Ellsworth, Ryan Guay, a Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Maine, said in a news release issued Friday. Smith was arrested without incident after officers identified him as a passenger in a vehicle in the hotel's parking lot.

Smith was being sought by authorities in Massachusetts for strangulation and in Connecticut for homicide. Investigators were able to develop information that Smith had fled to Maine and was hiding out in Ellsworth.

After arresting Smith, task force agents recovered a loaded .380-caliber pistol, 116 grams of cocaine, 76.3 grams of cocaine base, 67 grams of fentanyl, and nearly $5,000 in cash, Guay said. In addition to being charged as a fugitive from justice, Smith was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Guay said.

He will be arraigned in Maine pending his extradition to the states that issued warrants for his arrest.