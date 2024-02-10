Fugitive from McAllen named February's Featured Fugitive

Feb. 9—AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Raul Herrera Jr. has been named this month's Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $8,500 if the tip is received this month.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release, Raul Herrera Jr., 52, is affiliated with the Tango Vallucos gang and has, in the past, also been affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang. In addition to having ties to the Rio Grande Valley area, including McAllen, Herrera also has ties to Mexico. He has been wanted since May 2023, when warrants were issued out of Hidalgo County for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury of a family member and violation of bond/protective order.

In 1990, Herrera was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to ten years of confinement. In 2002, he was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, as well as felon in possession of a firearm for which he was sentenced to eleven years of confinement and nine years of confinement, served concurrently. In 2014, Herrera was convicted of money laundering and sentenced to three years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility.

Herrera is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Herrera's wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor's Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2023, DPS and other agencies arrested 47 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 23 sex offenders and 12 gang members. In addition, $111,500 in rewards were paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

— Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

— Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

— Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.