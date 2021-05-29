Fugitive from Methuen charged in Puerto Rico-to-Massachusetts cocaine trafficking ring

Jill Harmacinski, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·3 min read

May 29—BOSTON — A Methuen resident is among nine men charged in connection in a "wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy" involving packages of cocaine sent from Puerto Rico to eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, law enforcement authorities said.

Investigators said they intercepted eight parcels and seized more than 16 kilograms of cocaine in the mail.

Felix Baez-Munoz, 31, of Methuen faces federal cocaine conspiracy and distribution charges in connection with the ring. He remains a fugitive at this time, according to information released by the Department of Justice.

"We allege that the defendants received parcels sent via U.S. mail from Puerto Rico and containing kilograms of cocaine, which we allege they then sold here in our communities," said Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell. "That's illegal and dangerous, of course, and it is an affront to the hard-working public servants in the U.S. Postal Service.

"The trafficking conspiracy was detected and dismantled thanks to effective investigative work by the people who protect our mail system and by local and state law enforcement," Mendell said. "Those investigators remain on the lookout, and the public should know that people who misuse and abuse public services for criminal schemes can expect to face justice."

Court documents say that since February 2020 law enforcement officials investigated a drug trafficking organization operated by Patrick Joseph, 39, of Stoughton.

A wiretap investigation showed Joseph coordinated the transportation of 10 to 20 kilograms of cocaine at a time from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, and eventually to Massachusetts and Rhode Island through the U.S. mail, according to court documents.

During the investigation, the cocaine seized by investigators was found concealed in two-kilogram quantities inside air fryers and locking cash boxes before being sent through the mail, authorities said.

On Thursday, investigators seized various firearms, 21 kilograms of cocaine and more than $100,000 cash, authorities said.

In addition to Baez-Munoz and Joseph, the following men were also arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base: Donald Cue, 36, of Randolph; Night Menard, 36, of Randolph; Christian Junior Alvarado-Deleon, 20, of Randolph; Oscar Nieves-Sosa, 20, of Hyde Park; Berrio Osorio, 21, of Chelsea; Robert Monteiro, 37, of Brockton; and Patrick Snow, 43, of Harwich.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said the message to drug traffickers "should be clear."

"The postal mail is not a safe route for you to distribute your poison and we will be as vigilant in interdicting that method of transport as we are with all other methods," he said.

"The multiple kilos of cocaine intercepted through the combined work of these partner agencies would have, had they reached the streets, fueled despair and violence," Mason said.

The arrests "are an example of our commitment and dedication to protect those we serve and to keep our communities safe from illegal drugs and those who seek to harm the public through their continued efforts to break the law," said Joshua McCallister, acting inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division.

"These defendants allegedly used the mail to transport narcotics from Puerto Rico to Massachusetts and Rhode Island, introducing narcotics into the communities in which we all serve," McCallister said. "This conduct will never be tolerated. Winning the battle against illicit drugs is a top priority for the Postal Service and the Inspection Service. Our objectives are to rid the mail of illicit drug trafficking and the associated violence, preserve the integrity of the mail, and, most importantly, provide a safe environment for postal employees and Postal Service customers — the American public."

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Matthew Stafford under (surprising) center during Rams voluntary workout

    Rams coach Sean McVay was happy with the rapport of new quarterback Matthew Stafford and center Austin Corbett, who has been moved over from starting guard ... for now.

  • Senate Republicans blocked a Jan. 6 commission. These questions might go unanswered

    Senate Republicans use the filibuster to block a Jan. 6 commission on the pro-Trump Capitol riot. Here are the questions that may go unanswered as a consequence.

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • Judge appoints ‘special master’ to examine contents of Rudy Giuliani’s seized phones and computers

    FBI raided home and office of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on 28 April

  • Quebec nationalism push poses election challenge for Canada PM Trudeau

    Some 25 years after an independence bid by Quebec almost broke Canada apart, a new push by the province to strengthen its French-speaking identity poses an awkward challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau months before an expected election. Quebec, a political battleground that accounts for almost a quarter of the 338 seats in the federal House of Commons, has a history of separatist governments, one of which held a 1995 referendum on independence that only just failed. Premier Francois Legault is a nationalist who rejects separatism but wants more rights for Quebec, which has just 8.5 million people and constantly frets about its linguistic and cultural heritage on a continent with hundreds of millions of English speakers.

  • U.S. Senate argues over Capitol riot probe in marathon session

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. Senate urged Republicans on Thursday to join them in voting to support a commission to probe the deadly attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, although the idea seemed to lack critical support ahead of a vote. Senators argued for hours about the need for a commission, while also working to advance a sweeping tech bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/sweeping-bill-counter-china-wins-enough-support-advance-us-senate-2021-05-27 taking aim at China in a marathon session that stretched into the evening. Democrats have urged a bipartisan probe similar to the one Congress approved after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but this time reviewing the Jan. 6 assault on the seat of American democracy by hundreds of supporters of Trump fired up by the then-president's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of fraud.

  • Nationwide strike planned in Belarus, opposition leader says

    Belarus's leading opposition figure said on Friday that a nationwide strike was being planned to protest against the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich by President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on protests after a disputed election last year. "We hope it (protests) will continue and workers are being prepared for a nationwide strike ... people will go out on the streets again," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, now living in exile in Lithuania, told journalists after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.

  • Column: Clippers show resolve, resilience when pushed to playoff abyss

    Facing a 19-point deficit early in Game 3 when trailing 0-2 in playoff series, the Clippers get defensive and rediscover their identity to beat Dallas.

  • Memo reveals suspect in San Jose VTA shooting wrote about hating his workplace

    There are troubling allegations that date back more than a decade for the man accused of killing nine people and injuring multiple others at a San Jose railyard﻿ on Wednesday morning. Samuel Cassidy spoke of hating his workplace while detained by U.S. Customs Officers after a trip to the Philippines nine years ago. Cassidy's feelings were detailed in a memo book that had notes on how he hated the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. See more in the video above.

  • NASCAR truck race at Charlotte: How to watch, race and qualifying details, entry list

    In 2020, Chase Elliott won the race, while Kyle Busch finished in second.

  • Covid-19: Japan extends state of emergency just before Olympics

    Restrictions in Tokyo and nine other areas will now not be lifted until a month before the Olympics.

  • Republicans Sink Proposal for a January 6 Commission

    As the clock ticked past 2 a.m. this morning, Sen. Dan Sullivan stood before a mostly-empty Senate chamber. Ostensibly the Alaska Republican was talking about the pending tech bill, but those watching in their offices knew their colleague’s filibuster was about everything but a tech bill on the floor. “We must face this challenge with confidence and strategic resolve,” Sullivan droned on as he took his turn gumming up the legislative process in a 19-hour filibuster.

  • Farmers should not fear Australia trade deal, UK minister says

    Trade minister Greg Hands says UK farmers should "be positive, not fearful" of Australia agreement.

  • Resilient Hurricanes push through OT-heavy series to advance

    The Carolina Hurricanes spent their first-round playoff series falling behind early and grinding through tough overtime games. The Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night to close the best-of-seven series in six games. “I think we’re a resilient group,” said Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who forced overtime by scoring at 13:59 of the third period.

  • The absence of the indispensable Jaccob Slavin only underlined his value to the Hurricanes

    Carolina did not lose a game in the series against the Predators with the workhorse defenseman in the lineup.

  • Jerry Moran and Roy Blunt had a big choice on Jan. 6 commission. They picked Trump

    They went with red state political games when the times call for conservative statesmanship.

  • Syria's Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote

    Syrian state TV showed crowds gathered in the capital Damascus on Thursday, as it was confirmed President Bashar al-Assad had won a fourth term in the election.The head of Syria's parliament announced that Assad had got more than 95 percent of the vote and that turnout was 78%.On his election campaign page, Assad thanked Syrians for their quote, 'high sense of nationalism' and 'notable participation'.But his opponents and the West have cried foul.The opposition boycotted the vote and said Assad's presidential rivals were deliberately low-key.Ahead of the election, France, Germany, Britain, and the U.S. said the vote would not be free or fair.Protests were also staged in Syria's largest rebel enclave of Idlib, where hundreds on Wednesday denounced the vote as a charade.Syria remains in the midst of a war that's killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million - about half the population - from their homes.Assad's government said the election showed that Syria was functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict.His win gives him seven more years in power and lengthens his family's rule to nearly six decades.His biggest challenge, now that he has regained control of most of the country, will be an economy in decline. Tightening U.S. sanctions, limited relief from allies Russia and Iran, and the global health crisis, mean prospects for recovery look poor.

  • Comedy of errors in Argentine TV Shakespeare mix-up

    An Argentine TV presenter confuses the Immortal Bard with a British namesake who died this week.