Fugitive from Methuen charged in Puerto Rico-to-Massachusetts cocaine trafficking ring

May 29—BOSTON — A Methuen resident is among nine men charged in connection in a "wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy" involving packages of cocaine sent from Puerto Rico to eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, law enforcement authorities said.

Investigators said they intercepted eight parcels and seized more than 16 kilograms of cocaine in the mail.

Felix Baez-Munoz, 31, of Methuen faces federal cocaine conspiracy and distribution charges in connection with the ring. He remains a fugitive at this time, according to information released by the Department of Justice.

"We allege that the defendants received parcels sent via U.S. mail from Puerto Rico and containing kilograms of cocaine, which we allege they then sold here in our communities," said Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell. "That's illegal and dangerous, of course, and it is an affront to the hard-working public servants in the U.S. Postal Service.

"The trafficking conspiracy was detected and dismantled thanks to effective investigative work by the people who protect our mail system and by local and state law enforcement," Mendell said. "Those investigators remain on the lookout, and the public should know that people who misuse and abuse public services for criminal schemes can expect to face justice."

Court documents say that since February 2020 law enforcement officials investigated a drug trafficking organization operated by Patrick Joseph, 39, of Stoughton.

A wiretap investigation showed Joseph coordinated the transportation of 10 to 20 kilograms of cocaine at a time from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, and eventually to Massachusetts and Rhode Island through the U.S. mail, according to court documents.

During the investigation, the cocaine seized by investigators was found concealed in two-kilogram quantities inside air fryers and locking cash boxes before being sent through the mail, authorities said.

On Thursday, investigators seized various firearms, 21 kilograms of cocaine and more than $100,000 cash, authorities said.

In addition to Baez-Munoz and Joseph, the following men were also arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base: Donald Cue, 36, of Randolph; Night Menard, 36, of Randolph; Christian Junior Alvarado-Deleon, 20, of Randolph; Oscar Nieves-Sosa, 20, of Hyde Park; Berrio Osorio, 21, of Chelsea; Robert Monteiro, 37, of Brockton; and Patrick Snow, 43, of Harwich.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said the message to drug traffickers "should be clear."

"The postal mail is not a safe route for you to distribute your poison and we will be as vigilant in interdicting that method of transport as we are with all other methods," he said.

"The multiple kilos of cocaine intercepted through the combined work of these partner agencies would have, had they reached the streets, fueled despair and violence," Mason said.

The arrests "are an example of our commitment and dedication to protect those we serve and to keep our communities safe from illegal drugs and those who seek to harm the public through their continued efforts to break the law," said Joshua McCallister, acting inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division.

"These defendants allegedly used the mail to transport narcotics from Puerto Rico to Massachusetts and Rhode Island, introducing narcotics into the communities in which we all serve," McCallister said. "This conduct will never be tolerated. Winning the battle against illicit drugs is a top priority for the Postal Service and the Inspection Service. Our objectives are to rid the mail of illicit drug trafficking and the associated violence, preserve the integrity of the mail, and, most importantly, provide a safe environment for postal employees and Postal Service customers — the American public."

