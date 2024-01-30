Fugitive in murder of Whitman nurse arrested in Nairobi nightclub

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan authorities arrested murder suspect Kevin Kangethe at a Nairobi nightclub Monday. Investigators say he killed Whitman's Margaret Mbitu before leaving her body in a car at Logan Airport and fleeing the country.

Massachusetts State Police said Kangethe, 41, was taken into custody late Monday Kenya time. The process to get him extradited to the United States has begun, according to Dave Procopio, director of media relations for the State Police.

"It was a joint effort that reached across oceans and continents to bring Kangethe to justice for Ms. Mbitu’s homicide," Procopio said in a Tuesday email. "We are grateful to our law enforcement partners who helped make this happen."

'Heartbreaking': Body of missing Whitman woman found at Logan — suspect flew to Kenya

Mbitu worked as a per-diem nurse with Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc. Coworkers described her as warm and caring. She was 31. State police investigators say Kangethe was in a relationship with Mbitu.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden confirmed the arrest Tuesday.

"I’m extremely grateful to the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, Kenyan law enforcement agencies, the Kenyan government and the Massachusetts State Police for bringing the person accused of Margaret Mbitu’s brutal murder into custody," he said in an emailed statement. "Their tremendous and untiring efforts will provide Margaret’s family and friends the opportunity to see Kevin Kangethe face justice for this terrible crime."

Margaret Mbitu, 30, of Whitman, who was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, was found dead in a garage at Logan Airport and an arrest warrant has been issued for Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, who has boarded a flight to Kenya, according to a written statement from state police on Nov. 2.

Investigators say they found Mbitu's body in a parked car in the Central Parking garage at Logan on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Her family had reported her missing the previous day.

Procopio said said State Police worked with the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service, Interpol and Kenyan authorities to locate Kangethe, who had been living in Lowell.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on X at @HelmsNews.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Kevin Kangethe arrested in Kenya in murder of Whitman's Maggie Mbitu