Fugitive nabbed in Scranton for city stabbing, attempted homicide in NY

Jun. 7—A Duryea man accused of an attempted homicide in New York and a stabbing in Scranton was in custody Wednesday at Lackawanna County Prison.

Members of the city police Street Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Rahlik Pinnock, 34, early Tuesday at a 917 Wood St. home in the Bull's Head section.

City police said the task force had a warrant for Pinnock out of New York, where he is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

In Scranton, he had been a fugitive since early last month, when police say he broke into the Wood Street home and assaulted two women, stabbing one of them, before fleeing.

On Tuesday, police charged Lakeya King, 25, who lives at the Wood Street address and is the woman Pinnock is accused of stabbing, with hindering his capture.

Officers who responded to 917 Wood St. in the early morning hours of May 4 found King bleeding profusely from a stab wound to her hand in her first-floor apartment, according to a criminal complaint.

King told officers she and her friend, Jameaa Jones, were asleep when Pinnock broke in through a back door, the complaint said. She identified Pinnock as her boyfriend but told police they had been fighting.

King told police Pinnock punched Jones in the head before coming to her bedroom and beating her with his fists, the complaint said. She said he then brandished a knife and threatened to kill the women before stabbing her and leaving with both of their phones.

On Tuesday, after authorities established a perimeter around the Wood Street home, King came out and said no one else was inside, police said.

However, after officers heard someone in the basement and continued to call for them to come out, Pinnock emerged about 30 minutes later and was taken into custody, police said.

King told officers Pinnock had been staying at the residence for two weeks, saying she knew he was wanted but was scared to report him, police said.

City police released no further details about the charges Pinnock faces in New York. Attempts to reach the U.S. Marshals Service were unsuccessful.

Pinnock was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Terrence Gallagher on a long list of charges, including aggravated assault, burglary, flight to avoid apprehension and multiple counts of simple assault, robbery, terroristic threats and other offenses.

Gallagher ordered him held in the county jail on a total of $60,000 bail.

King was released on $20,000 unsecured bail after her arraignment on one count of hindering apprehension.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 20.

