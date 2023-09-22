Fugitive nabbed in Scranton's Hill Section

Sep. 21—A man wanted for absconding from state parole three months ago was arrested Wednesday after investigators tracked him down at a work site in Scranton's Hill Section, city police said.

James Dominick Forgione, 42, tried to flee when members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force approached him and identified themselves, but a deputy marshal stopped him by deploying his stun gun, police said.

Investigators found a stolen .380-caliber handgun in Forgione's back pocket after placing him under arrest, police said.

Forgione, 132 N. Hyde Park Ave., was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett on possession of a firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, escape and several other offenses.

According to a criminal complaint, Forgione was a fugitive since he absconded from state parole June 20. He was also wanted by Dickson City police for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device during a May traffic stop.

Police said task force members located him Wednesday morning after receiving information that suggested he was working in construction in the vicinity of Myrtle Street and Jefferson Avenue.

A check of the recovered handgun's serial number showed it had been reported stolen in Olyphant in November, the complaint said.

In an interview with police, Forgione claimed he found the weapon next to a garbage can in Dickson City, the complaint said. He acknowledged being aware of the outstanding warrants against him and said he absconded state parole because of the pending charges in Dickson City.

Forgione was held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $40,000 bail on the new charges and $2,500 bail on the Dickson City charges from May. His preliminary hearing was set Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Forgione was on state parole related to a 2018 aggravated assault conviction in county court for slashing his girlfriend's toddler daughter with a knife.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132