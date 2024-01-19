Find a Fugitive: North Charlotte Family Dollar victim of smash-n-grab

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to “Find a Fugitive.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a couple of smash-n-grab suspects. Surveillance video shows the two men smashing out the front door glass of a Family Dollar store on North Tryon Street early in the morning of Jan. 9.

Detectives say the suspects were in and out quickly and stole some merchandise. Police also believe they hit another Family Dollar store nearby.

“We definitely believe it’s the same two suspects,” said Det. Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers. “We’re just reaching out for the community’s help to identify these individuals.”

If you recognize these suspects, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the p3 tips app by phone. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.

