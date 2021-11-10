Fugitive now back in Putnam County Jail

Nov. 10—A 37-year-old Eatonton man who was arrested by federal authorities in Wayne County earlier this year is now back in the custody of authorities in Putnam County, The Union-Recorder has learned.

Prior to his latest arrest, the man was considered a fugitive by area law enforcement authorities.

The suspect was identified as Cedric Cantrell Hurt, of the 200 block of Grand Avenue, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills.

Hurt was brought back to the county jail in Eatonton on Nov. 2, after he was released on bond on criminal charges in Wayne County.

The suspect is being held on a litany of criminal charges, including eight counts of aggravated assault. Two of those cases happened in Milledgeville.

Other charges filed against Hurt include three counts of arson in the first degree, criminal trespass under the Georgia Family Violence Act, obstruction against a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a First Offender Act Probationer, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving while license suspended, and two counts of failure to stop for a stop sign.

"Our first dealings with him was he had a probation warrant on him that came down in January 2018 on a burglary charge," Sills said. "We then, subsequently, had warrants on him from April 2018 for criminal trespass, and harassing phone calls."

On the night of June 20 of this year, Putnam County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt. Justin Brock was involved in a high-speed chase with Hurt, Sills said.

The chase occurred in the city limits of Eatonton. It began on Oconee Street and ended on Spring Street where Hurt wrecked a Chevrolet Suburban that he was driving, Sills said.

Moments after the wreck, Hurt fled on foot from deputies and managed to elude capture.

On Aug. 8, 2020, Hurt was involved in a shooting in Milledgeville where warrants were drawn against Hurt for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of terroristic threats.

"We didn't have a handle on his whereabouts for a while," Sills said.

The sheriff said Eatonton police had a case with Hurt on July 31, 2021, that involved the deliberate setting of a house fire and a van.

In that case, Hurt was accused of setting several counts of aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act.

Eatonton Acting Police Chief Howard Cardwell later received some information that Hurt was somewhere in the Wayne County area.

At that time, Sills said he requested assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Service Fugitive Task Force to pursue Hurt in that area of Georgia.

It wasn't long before they found Hurt and arrested him in Jesup.

"He was arrested on some local charges there, and he stayed there until we got him from them, which was on Nov. 2," Sills said.