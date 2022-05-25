Fugitive who police say assaulted, threatened to kill APD officer surrenders

A Spalding County man who police say threatened to kill an Atlanta police officer who was trying to arrest him is now in custody.

Carlos Elder, 32, is now facing 25 charges, according to jail records.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says that earlier this year, Elder “violently assaulted” an Atlanta police officer while the officer was attempting to arrest him. Dix says that Elder was able to get on top of the officer and threaten to kill him with the gun he had on him. Elder then ran from the scene.

Shortly after that, Georgia State Patrol troopers were involved in a chase with Elder. He was able to get out of his car and run away, again evading police.

He was involved in a second chase in Spalding County, but escaped once again.

Last week, U.S. Marshals, Spalding County deputies and Atlanta police officers served Elder with warrants for drug, gun and driving charges at a house he had been hiding in.

“When confronted and arrested at the residence, he chose to make a better decision this time and surrendered peacefully,” Sheriff Dix said. “In the end after all of the threats to kill people, all the running fleeing, and putting the public in danger, he crawled out of the door and surrendered.”

Dix says that Elder is a known gang member.

“His willingness to assault a police officer and threaten to kill him and the subsequent danger he place the public in during the pursuits, shows that he has zero regard for people, the law or anyone other than himself. He has been there, done that, and he is the type of criminal prisons are for,” the sheriff said.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on a laundry list of charges, including:

Aggravated assault

Three counts of fleeing and attempting to elude

Three counts of reckless driving

Driving while license suspended of revoked

Two counts of failure to obey signs or control devices

Obstruction of law enforcement officer

Possession of marijuana

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence

Two counts of driving on the wrong side of the road

