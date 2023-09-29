Fugitive Proud Boy member convicted on Jan. 6 charges captured by FBI

Washington — Christopher Worrell, a member of the far-right Proud Boys group who was convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, was taken into custody on Thursday after more than a month on the run.

Worrell was captured by FBI agents at his home in Central Naples, Florida, with the assistance of local law enforcement, the Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed. An FBI wanted poster published after Worrell skipped his sentencing hearing last month has since been updated to reflect his apprehension.

Worrell was convicted of seven counts at a bench trial in May, including obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting officers. Prosecutors alleged he sprayed law enforcement officers with pepper spray gel during the attack as they defended the north side of the Capitol against a large group of rioters.

In August, Worrell failed to appear for his scheduled sentencing hearing in Washington, D.C., and Judge Royce Lamberth issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The FBI issued an alert asking for assistance in finding Worrell and taking him into custody.

Prosecutors had asked Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years in prison. His defense attorney argued for a lighter sentence of 30 months in home detention, citing a health condition that they said must be closely monitored.

Worrell's prosecution received increased attention in 2021 after Lamberth held the warden of the Washington, D.C., jail in civil contempt after the defendant said he did not receive proper care for an injury while he was in custody. He was also being treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, his attorneys said, and did not receive adequate treatment for the disease.

The officials were held in contempt after they failed to provide the judge with the medical documentation that he had requested. Lamberth released Worrell to home confinement as his case was further litigated.

Worrell's sentencing was put on hold as a result of his disappearance, and there is no indication on the public docket as to when he might be compelled to appear in Washington, D.C., federal court.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Gen. Milley responds to Trump post accusing general of treason | 60 Minutes

Gavin Newsom explains why he's going to the second Republican debate

Trump skips second Republican debate to deliver speech in Michigan