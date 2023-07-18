Fugitive on the run for 16 years after sexual assault trial sought in Massachusetts

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a convicted fugitive who fled before the end of his trial for rape and other charges in 2007.

What he did: Tuen Kit Lee, now 54, who also goes by “Duen Jie Lee” and “Dickie Lee,” was accused of raping a coworker at knife point in 2005. In 2007, he was charged with aggravated rape, home invasion, kidnapping, armed burglary, armed robbery and other crimes by a Norfolk Superior Court in Massachusetts.

The victim worked as a waitress under Lee at a sushi restaurant in Quincy. She was at home on Feb. 2, 2005, when a masked man showed up, gagged her with duct tape, bound her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim reportedly identified Lee through his bad breath, which she realized had the same odor as her boss’ breath. DNA evidence led to Lee’s arrest eight days later.

When he escaped: Lee faced a possible life in prison sentence for his crimes. After posting $100,000 in bail, he failed to show up for trial and has been on the run since. He was last seen in Quincy in 2007.

The trial proceeded and Lee was convicted in absentia. He was found guilty of four counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, one count of indecent assault and battery and one count of assault and battery.

Lee’s story was featured on Fox TV’s “America’s Most Wanted” later that year.

Reward offered: The United States Marshals Service, Massachusetts State Police and Quincy Police Department are now looking for Lee, who is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. An age-enhanced photo has also been released to estimate his current appearance.

Anyone with information that leads to Lee’s arrest may receive up to a $10,000 reward, police said. Tipsters may call 1-833-677-3171 or email usmarshalls.gov/tips.

