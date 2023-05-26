Fugitive from San Antonio added to Texas most wanted list

May 25—AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Steven Clay Leifeste, of San Antonio, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, a Thursday press release detailed. Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Steven Clay Leifeste, 44, has been wanted since March 2021, when the Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued multiple warrants for his arrest, including a misdemeanor warrant for evading arrest and a probation violation warrant related to a prior unauthorized use of a vehicle conviction. In March 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office also issued a warrant for Leifeste's arrest for two counts of sexual assault of a child.

In 2012, Leifeste was convicted of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and failure to stop and render aid — serious bodily injury/death. He was subsequently sentenced to four years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Leifeste is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has tattoos on his back and left shoulder. His most recent photo is from 2013, so he may look differently today. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Leifeste's wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor's Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 17 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

— Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

— Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

— Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.