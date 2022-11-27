Fugitive sex offender from Georgia arrested in Union County, police say

A wanted sex offender is in a Union County jail after a multi-state manhunt, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies arrested Aaron Jones, 24, a fugitive sex offender from Georgia.

In a press release issued Saturday, the UCSO said a warrant was issued for Jones after he cut off his ankle monitor while out on parole. Police in Georgia learned that Jones may have fled to Union County and spoke with deputies for assistance.

For the past month, Union County deputies followed multiple tips and leads. Deputies say Jones was ultimately arrested Friday, while on a walk through downtown Waxhaw with 32-year-old Janine Wetherbee.

Deputies approached Jones and he made one last attempt to escape and tried to run away.

UCSO said a Waxhaw resident grabbed Jones’ jacket and slowed him down. Deputies were then able to take him into custody.

Responding officers also took Wetherbee into custody after learning she had provided Jones with food, clothing and money while in Union County.

Jones is currently being held on a $250,000 bond for the violation of parole in Georgia.

Wetherbee is charged with felony harboring a fugitive and is in custody under a $50,000 secure bond.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.





