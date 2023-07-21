Fugitive sex offender living in Hancock County under alias arrested, deputies say

Hancock County authorities arrested a fugitive Friday from Washington state who had been living under an alias in Kiln, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

Authorities arrested Joseph Peter Berge III, who was wanted after escaping probation supervision after he was convicted on two counts of child molestation and one count of failure to register as a sex offender. Berge also was wanted in Clarke County, Washington, for failure to register as a sex offender, according to the release. He has been a fugitive since 2019.

Authorities said Berge lived with his girlfriend, Muriah Jones, in Kiln under the alias “Seth Jones” with a different date of birth. Authorities also charged Muriah Jones with felony hindering prosecution.

The release said an anonymous tip on Friday led to the arrest. Investigators contacted the Washington Department of Corrections, they said, and found an address for Berge’s alias in Kiln.

Investigators also said Berge used the alias in a previous incident on the Mississippi Coast in February but did not provide details on the nature of that incident.

Investigators and patrol deputies arrived at the home in Kiln on Friday and said they made contact with Jones and found Berge inside the residence.

Berge was taken into custody without incident. Berge and Jones were transported to the Hancock County jail. Berge was booked on a hold for the Washington Department of Corrections. Jones was booked for the charge of felony hindering prosecution.