Fugitive Shetler arrested near Seward; New Florence man was acquitted in 2015 fatal shooting of police officer

Dec. 9—GREENSBURG, Pa. — A New Florence man acquitted of murder in the fatal 2015 shooting of a St. Clair Township police officer now faces aggravated assault charges, accused of attacking deputies trying to apprehend him for a probation violation, Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said.

Ray Shetler Jr., 37, was allegedly high on methamphetamine and combative — headbutting a county sheriff's deputy and scuffling with others — before he was taken into custody Tuesday night, Albert said. The injured deputy sustained a concussion, state police wrote.

Shetler was declared a fugitive last week after he failed a drug test and missed a probation hearing tied to a theft-related charge from the New Florence shooting, which claimed the life of Officer Lloyd Reed Jr. in the fall of 2015.

Albert said law enforcement received several tips about Shetler being spotted in Seward, and two deputies trained to execute warrants and a state trooper responded to a mobile home on Shrum Road in St. Clair Township to discover Shetler inside.

The property's owner told police Shetler wasn't inside the mobile home, but gave them consent to search it, Trooper Daniel Poponick wrote in an affidavit. Inside, they found Shetler hiding under a folded futon and several blankets, Poponick said.

Shetler is accused of headbutting one of the deputies while he was attempting to take him into custody, causing the man to drop his handcuffs, Poponick wrote.

The injured deputy sustained shoulder and facial injuries and is recovering, Albert told media during a press conference inside the Westmoreland County courthouse.

Shetler was taken to a Monroeville hospital before being transferred to Pittsburgh for surgery for an eye-socket fracture, Albert said. The sheriff said Shetler also appeared to have received nose and forehead injuries.

"When you get someone who's on meth, his pain tolerance is high. He appears to have his strength enhanced. That's why it takes so many people," Albert said.

Story continues

He said people are quick to question the amount of time it takes to apprehend an uncooperative person, but it's not a simple process.

"When you're dealing with cases like this and defendants (aren't cooperative), it isn't easy to apprehend them," he said.

Shetler was not reachable for comment Wednesday. He remained in a Pittsburgh hospital recovering from his injuries and is being guarded by two deputies, Albert said.

Defense attorney Marc Daffner withdrew from representing Shetler on Monday.

Shetler was acquitted in 2018 following a high-profile trial over the fatal gunshot that killed Reed, who arrived at the scene of a domestic altercation involving Shetler.

Shetler went outside with a long rifle and was in the yard when Reed arrived, ignoring calls to drop the weapon and then exchanging fire with the officer. Shetler testified in court that he did not know the person pointing a weapon at him was a police officer.

He fled the scene after the shooting, saying he believed he was in danger, and was later caught and arrested after swimming across the Conemaugh River.

A jury found him not guilty of murder, but convicted him for stealing a vehicle after leaving the shooting scene. Shetler was serving probation for that act when his arrest warrant was issued for failing to appear for a probation hearing.

On Facebook, Reed's widow, Rosemarie, lamented the fact that Shetler was on the run earlier this week before hearing the news that he had been apprehended.

"I hope they throw the book at him," she wrote.