Fugitive shot after pointing a rifle at state troopers

Oct. 17—UNION — A fugitive who was described as armed and dangerous was fatally shot Monday after he pointed a rifle at troopers with the West Virginia State Police.

Early Monday afternoon, troopers received a tip from a member of the public about the location of a suspect, Anthony Charles Meyers, 35. Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police, said that Meyers was released on July 28 from FCI Devens. He failed to report to his federal probation officer on July 31.

Maddy said Meyers was a federal fugitive and a violent sexual predator. Meyers was spotted in Monroe County and nearby Giles County, Va.

Troopers initially responded to a report about a man attempting to break into residences in the Monroe County area of Pyne Mountain Road on Oct. 11, Maddy said. At that time, the troopers were involved in a confrontation with the suspect, but were unable to place him into custody at that time.

After receiving the tip Monday, troopers responded to the area and located Meyers in a wooded area near Union, W.Va.

As the troopers attempted to approach Meyers, he pointed a rifle towards them, Maddy said. Both troopers responded to the threat by fatally shooting Meyers. EMS and Crime Scene were called to the scene.

The West Virginia State Police would like to thank the public for all of their assistance with this investigation, Maddy said. The information received made it possible to successfully locate the suspect. The investigation remained active and ongoing Monday.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

