Fugitive who skipped out on rural Minnesota murder trial found dead in Minneapolis park

A southwestern Minnesota homicide suspect who failed to appear at his murder trial earlier this month, sparking a manhunt, was found dead Friday night in Minneapolis.

Ralph Apmann, 58, was found in Boom Island Park. His body was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of his death, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Law enforcement had been searching for Apmann after he failed to appear at his murder trial in Cottonwood County earlier this month. He had been considered armed and dangerous and was believed to be heading to the Twin Cities, the BCA previously said.

Apmann had posted $150,000 bail after being charged. He was convicted in absentia Feb. 14 of second-degree murder in the killing of Juan Morales-Rivera.

According to the charges, Apmann put Morales-Rivera in a fatal chokehold following a dispute at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom.

