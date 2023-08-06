Fugitive sought: Detectives seek man who failed to appear in court

Aug. 5—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear at the county courthouse two times in 2022 as required.

Detectives said Earl Joseph Davenport failed to appear in court on April 27, 2022, for a status conference.

The original charges in the case were misdemeanor offenses of terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault and criminal mischief.

Detectives said that Davenport also failed to appear for a status conference on July 20, 2022.

The charges in the case were two felony counts of identity theft; one felony count of access device fraud; and a misdemeanor charge of access device fraud.

In addition to Davenport missing two court appearances, there are two outstanding bench warrants for his arrest.

Detectives said Davenport, 37, is described as being white, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He has a last known address of 605 Pine Hill St., Minersville, according to detectives.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davenport or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

Detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Davenport is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013