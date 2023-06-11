Fugitive sought: Detectives seek women who failed to appear for court

Jun. 10—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a woman who failed to appear for two required court hearings.

Detectives said Genevieve Rose Mlynek failed to appear Oct. 13, 2021, at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a probation revocation hearing on an original charge of misdemeanor retail theft.

The woman also failed to appear for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14, 2021, before Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko. The original charges in that case were misdemeanor intentionally possessing a controlled substance by a person not registered to possess and possession of marijuana; along with a summary offense of defiant trespass.

Detectives also said there are two active bench warrants for Mlynek.

Mlynek, 40, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds.

She has a last known address of 500 E. Norwegian St., Pottsville, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mlynek or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

Detective said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Mlynek is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013