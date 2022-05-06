Fugitive sought after escaping prison camp in Oregon

A 38-year-old fugitive with ties to the Snohomish County area is being sought by the U.S. Marshals-led, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force after escaping a federal prison camp in Oregon on April 25, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, working in coordination with the task force.

Law enforcement is searching for Andrew Cain Kristovich, whom deputies said escaped FCI Sheridan.

Authorities said Kristovich traveled to an associate’s house in Clark County, Washington, where he allegedly assaulted and raped the person before fleeing with their debit card, cellphone and car.

Kristovich is white or biracial, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Kristovich is considered armed and dangerous.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has developed probable cause to arrest Kristovich for second-degree rape, second-degree assault with domestic-violence strangulation, second-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment and auto theft, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to email Deputy Barnett at Jonathan.Barnett@snoco.org.