Fugitive sought: Gordon man wanted for failing to appear in court

Sep. 9—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who has warrants for his arrest.

Detectives said Glen A. Stitzer failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a status conference on Jan. 4, 2022.

The original charges in the case are disrupting, delaying or prevention operation of a train; driving a recreational vehicle causing a delay on railroad operations; damage to railroad property and disorderly conduct.

In a second case, Stitzer failed to appear before a magisterial district judge on Feb. 23, 2022, for a preliminary hearing.

In that case, the original charges were possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without insurance.

Detectives also said Stitzer has two active bench warrants for his arrest.

Stitzer, 37, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Detectives said he has a last known address of 507 Hobart St. in Gordon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stitzer or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

Detectives also said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Stitzer should call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

