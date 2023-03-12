Fugitive sought: Man does not show for prison sentence

Mar. 11—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man wanted on an active bench warrant.

Detectives said John Lester Todd Kriner is wanted for failing to surrender at the Schuylkill County Prison to begin serving a court-ordered sentence.

The original charges against Kriner were misdemeanor resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, as well as a summary offense of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.02% or greater while under license suspension.

Detectives said Kriner, 26, is described as being white, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has a last known address of 29 Fritz Reed Ave., Schuylkill Haven.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kriner or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Kriner is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.schuylkillcountypa.gov.