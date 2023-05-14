Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for hearing

May 13—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear in court as required.

Detectives said Justin Tyler Kanezo failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a status conference hearing on March 18, 2021. The original charges in that case were possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanor offenses.

Kanezo also failed to appear for a status conference hearing on May 11, 2021, on a misdemeanor charge of bad checks.

Finally, detectives said Kanezo failed to appear for a status conference hearing on Aug. 4, 2021, on charges of felony criminal trespass; misdemeanor defiant trespass; and summary public drunkenness.

Kanezo, 30, is described as being white, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has a last known address of 200 Main St., Apt. 4, Schuylkill Haven, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kanezo or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be sent by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Kanezo is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

