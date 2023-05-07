Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for conference

May 6—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear for required court appearances four times.

Detectives said Dennis T. Cooney failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on April 26 for a status conference.

The original charges in that case were burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, all felony offenses.

Cooney also failed to appear at the courthouse on March 8, 2022, for a guilty plea and sentencing on an original charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Then, on April 27, 2022, Cooney failed to appear at the courthouse for a status conference on original charges of simple assault, obstruction of the administration of law enforcement and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanor offenses.

Finally, detectives said, Cooney failed to appear before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Kilker, Shenandoah, on May 5, 2022, for a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Detectives said there are four active bench warrants for Cooney's arrest.

Cooney, 47, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

He has a last known address of 304 E. Centre St., Mahanoy City, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cooney or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Tips can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Cooney is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

