Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear in court

Jul. 1—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear at a required court appearance earlier this year.

Detectives said Michael Lee Anderson failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on April 21 for status conferences on two pending cases against him.

The original charges against Anderson in the first case is felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, a combined mixture of fentanyl, heroin and flourofentanyl.

Charges in the second case are misdemeanor crimes of possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, possession of a control substance-methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance-Buprenorphine, possession of a controlled substance-Tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance-fentanyl, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson, 40, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He has a last known address of 207 Broad St., Saint Clair.

Detectives said that Anderson has two outstanding bench warrants for failing to appear for the two active cases.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anderson or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Anderson is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013