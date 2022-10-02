Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for jury selection

Oct. 2—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear in court as required last year.

Detectives said Casey Christian Didas failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on Oct. 12, 2021, for jury selection.

The original charges against Didas are felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor crimes of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Didas, 41, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has a last known address of 434 Detter Ave., Scranton, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Didas or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said anyone who may see or come in contact with Didas is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.schuylkillcountypa.gov.