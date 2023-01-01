Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for court appearance

Jan. 1—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show for a required court appearance last year.

Detectives said Kenneth Kryworuka has been declared an absconder for violating the conditions governing his parole.

Additionally, detectives said the man failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in district court on June 7, 2022.

Detectives said the original charges for absconder violation are misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and summary driving with a blood alcohol content more than 0.02% with a suspended license.

For not appearing at the preliminary hearing, the original charges against Kryworuka were misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement and summary driving with a suspended license-DUI related.

Kryworuka, 49, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

He has a last known address of 3 Golf Road, Barnesville.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kryworuka or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Kryworuka is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.