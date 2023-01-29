Fugitive sought: Man fails to attend hearing

Jan. 28—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help them locate a man wanted on active arrest warrants.

Detectives said Ronald G. Stickler, 42, has been declared as an absconder and has two active bench warrants for violating the conditions governing his probation.

Additionally, Stickler failed to attend a status conference hearing as required at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on Jan. 3.

The original charges against Stickler for the absconder violation were false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor offenses, and a summary charge of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.

The original charges against Stickler prompting the status conference hearing were corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, both misdemeanor offenses.

Detectives said Stickler is described as being white, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 305 pounds. He has a last known address of 208 Dock St., Schuylkill Haven.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sticker or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Stickler is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential. A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.schuylkillcountypa.gov.