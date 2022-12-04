Fugitive sought: Man fails to begin serving prison sentence

Dec. 4—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to report to prison last month as ordered.

Detectives said Johnny Baker failed to surrender at the Schuylkill County Prison on Nov. 18 to begin serving a sentence of no less than two years or no more than five years with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in a state correctional facility.

The original charges against Baker were felony offenses of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communications facility and a misdemeanor crime of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baker, 43, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has a last known address of 1329 Spruce St., Ashland, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Baker or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be sent by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Baker is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

Detectives also said that a list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.