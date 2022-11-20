Fugitive sought: Man fails to begin serving sentence

Nov. 20—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to report to prison last week.

Detectives said Victor Manuel Moulier failed to surrender at Schuylkill County Prison on Monday to begin serving a sentence at a state correctional facility.

Moulier was sentenced to a prison term of no less than two years and no more than five years, detectives said.

The original charges against Moulier were felony criminal trespass-breaking into a building; felony theft by unlawful taking or disposition; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, detectives said.

Moulier, 45, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has a last known address of 114 Westwood St., Minersville.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moulier or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Moulier is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.schuylkillcountypa.gov.