Fugitive sought: Man fails to show for court appearance

Jan. 21—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help them locate a man who failed to attend a required court appearance last year.

Detectives said Jared George Azar failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on Nov. 16 for a status conference hearing.

The man also has one active warrant for his arrest, detectives said.

The original charges against Azar are felony aggravated assault where the victim is under the age of 13 and the defendant over the age of 18; misdemeanor charges of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary charge of harassment.

Azar is described as being white, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has a last known address of 237 Chestnut St., Ashland, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Azar or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be sent by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Azar is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.