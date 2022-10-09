Fugitive sought: Man fails to surrender for prison sentence

Oct. 9—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to report to prison earlier this year.

Detectives said Stephen Anthony Orlando failed to surrender at the Schuylkill County Prison on May 31 to begin serving his prison sentence.

The original charge against Orlando is felony retail theft, detectives said.

Orlando, 30, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 205 pounds.

He has a last known address of 106 Maple Drive, Drums, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Orlando or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information may also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said anyone who may see or come in contact with Orlando is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.