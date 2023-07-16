Fugitive sought: Man wanted for violating parole

Jul. 15—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for violating his parole.

Detectives said William Wayne Skeans has two active bench warrants for his arrest and has been declared an absconder for violating conditions regarding his parole in two cases.

The original charges on the first case is misdemeanor conspiracy to commit retail theft. The charges on the second case are misdemeanor hindering apprehension or prosecution-concealing or destroying evidence; and misdemeanor tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Detectives said Skeans, 36, is described as being white, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Detectives said his last known address is 125 W. South St., Mahanoy City.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Skeans or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Skeans is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013