Fugitive sought: Woman fails to appear for court appearances

Apr. 8—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a woman who failed to attend two required court appearances last year.

Detectives said Jennifer Chatcavage failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on Nov. 16 for a status conference hearing.

The original charges against Chatcavage are two felony counts each of burglary-overnight accommodations with a person present and criminal trespass-entering a structure.

Detectives said Chatcavage also failed to appear for a second status conference that same day.

The original charges in that case were felony offenses of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking-movable property and forgery-unauthorized act in writing.

There are also two active bench warrants for the woman's arrest, detectives said.

Detectives said Chatcavage, 38, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds.

She has a last known address of 205 Ohio Ave., Shenandoah, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chatcavage or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988. Information can also be sent by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Chatcavage is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.schuylkillcountypa.gov.