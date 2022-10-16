Fugitive sought: Woman fails to appear in court 2 years ago

Oct. 16—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help find a woman who failed to appear in district court as required more than two years ago.

Detectives said Grayce M. Griffiths failed to appear before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, for a preliminary hearing on June 20, 2020.

The original charges against Griffiths are felony burglary, felony criminal trespass-breaking into a structure and felony criminal trespass-entering a structure, along with misdemeanor theft.

Detectives said Griffiths is described as being white, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

She has a last known address of 319 E. Biddle St., P.O. Box 95, Gordon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Griffiths or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Griffiths is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.