Fugitive sought: Woman fails to appear for court arraignment

Sep. 18—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a woman who failed to appear in court last month.

Detectives said Brandi Lyn Jones failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse as required Aug. 8 for court arraignment.

The original charges against Jones are felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communications facility, along with misdemeanor crimes of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives said Jones, 28, is white, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has a last known address of 1633 Cotton St., Reading.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988. Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Jones is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.