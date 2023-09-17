Fugitive sought: Woman fails to make court appearances

Sep. 16—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a woman with active arrest warrants.

Detectives said Krystal Nicole Gonzalez has two active bench warrants.

The first warrant is for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a status conference on Jan. 3. The original charges in that case was misdemeanor hindering apprehension or prosecution by harboring or concealing a person.

Also on Jan. 3, detectives said, Gonzalez failed to appear for a status conference hearing on a misdemeanor charge of unsworn falsification to authorities by making statements under penalty.

Detectives said Gonzalez, 30, is white, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She has a last known address of 706 Sunbury St. in Minersville, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gonzalez or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Gonzalez should call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

