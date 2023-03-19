Fugitive sought: Woman fails to report for court appearances

Mar. 18—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help them locate a woman who failed to show for two required court appearances last year and has two active bench warrants.

Detectives said Tammy Nicole Baker failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a status conference on Sept. 14, 2022.

The original charges against Baker are theft, receiving stolen property and financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, all misdemeanor offenses.

Baker also failed to appear at the office of Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13, 2022, on a felony charge of retail theft.

Baker, 42, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. She has a last known address of 621 N. Second St., Pottsville, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Baker or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Baker is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.schuylkillcountypa.gov.