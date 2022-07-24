Fugitive sought: Woman fails to report to prison

Jul. 24—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a woman who failed to report to prison as required earlier this month.

Detectives said Natasha A. Zimmerman failed to surrender at the Schuylkill County Prison on July 11 to begin serving her prison sentence.

The original charges against Zimmerman are misdemeanor crimes of driving with a suspended or revoked license, theft and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, detectives said.

Zimmerman, 40, is described as being white, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. She has a last known address of 51 N. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zimmerman or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350, or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Zimmerman is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.