Fugitive from St. Petersburg to be featured on national TV crime show

A St. Petersburg man who disappeared more than two decades ago after being accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend’s teen daughter will be profiled on “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on Wednesday night.

Jerold Dunning was supposed to stand trial on June 19, 1999, on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior upon a child. But he didn’t show up in court. According to previous Tampa Bay Times reporting, neighbors said they saw him pack up a box truck the night of June 18 and drive away from his home.

Walsh, who is best known for the TV series “America’s Most Wanted,” hosts the Investigation Discovery program. His son, Callahan Walsh, “leads the operation on the ground, working in tandem with the community and local authorities to search for persons of interest,” the cable network said in a news release.

The network released this age-progressed photo of what they believe Dunning might look like now, at age 62.

Episodes of the show focus on different cases from around the country. During each episode, viewers with any information about the person being sought are asked to call in or text the call center at 833-3-PURSUE or submit tips online at InPursuitTips.com. Tips may be submitted anonymously and will be shared with law enforcement authorities, the release said.

The episode featuring Dunning’s story, called “Evil Deception,” will air at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery, according to the release. It also will be available for streaming the same day on discovery+.