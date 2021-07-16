Fugitive still sought in Thursday morning chase in Hunt County

Jul. 16—David Anthony Piepenburg, 40, is still being sought this morning in connection with a Thursday morning stolen chase through Hunt County. Piepejburg is described as 6 feet and 2 inches tall and bald. The following is a statement issued Thursday night by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office:

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect and one is still at large after a high speed pursuit on Thursday morning.

On July 15, 2021 at about 9:00 AM, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and other agencies attempted to stop a vehicle that was occupied by David Anthony Piepenburg, who has outstanding warrants out of Hunt County for Harassment and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Piepenburg, who was driving a black in color Kia, led officers through the Commerce area on Hwy 50 and then onto I-30 and through the grass median at speeds up to 120mph. Piepenburg eventually stopped in the middle of the 2600 block of I-30, exited the vehicle he was driving and fled on foot into a wooded area. After fleeing on foot Piepenburg stole a truck with a trailer attached and continued to evade officers. As Piepenburg was fleeing in the stolen truck, items from the trailer were falling onto the roadways. Officers lost sight of the truck due to heavy traffic and debris in the roadway. Officers located the unoccupied truck and trailer at Stanford and St. John Street in Greenville.

The black Kia that Piepenburg was driving was occupied by a passenger who was arrested on scene on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Fraud use/poss of ID info. Piepenburg is still at large, if you have any information on this suspects location please contact the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at 903-453-6838. Or to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stopper at 903-457-2929 or by mobile app: P3Tips.com.