‘Fugitive subject’ from Georgia arrested in Ridgeland by US Marshals after road closure

A road in northern Ridgeland was blocked as police arrested a “fugitive subject” in the area, according to an alert sent from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fugitive, who was wanted out of Georgia, was arrested as of 12:50 p.m., according to Chief Jeff Crosby, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The individual’s identity has not yet been released.

Police blocked off the entirety of Rice Shire Road, arresting the wanted individual near the 1500 block of the street, according to the alert. Jasper County deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service with the arrest.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.