Fugitive surrenders following chase

Jul. 12—A fugitive who led police on a couple of chases Tuesday is now in custody. Indiana State Police report Eric James King, 40, Paoli was arrested around 4 a.m. by Greene County deputies near Baseline Road.

King was being sought for felony escape from home detention after cutting off his home detention monitor earlier in the week.

State Police report on Tuesday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. Martin County deputies located King driving a vehicle on U.S. 231 just inside Daviess County. Officers tried to stop King but he fled across SR 58 and several back roads with officers in pursuit until his vehicle ran out of gas in a private driveway.

ISP Sergeant John Davis says at that point King managed to take a state police cruiser.

"He got out and the trooper got out, and somehow he got into the police vehicle and drove off," said Davis. "As he was leaving he rammed into another police vehicle and they chased him. By the time they caught up to him he had wrecked the state police vehicle in a field."

Police say King then fled the scene on foot and a search began in southern Greene County that finally ended early Wednesday morning with his capture without further incident.

Authorities had originally reported that King was armed. Troopers say no guns were ever seen although he during the chase and capture he was reported to have a knife.

Officers from Martin, Daviess, and Greene Counties took part in the chase with State Police. No injuries were reported.

King was one home detention in Martin County following his conviction on an illegal possession of a firearm charge in Daviess County.

Police are contemplating filing additional changes resultig from the chase. Those charges would be filed in Greene or Daviess Counties. Martin County officials say an escape charge will be the only one they file on King.

Given recent events in Indiana the chase and confrontation was unnerving for police. A couple of weeks ago a state trooper was killed while deploying stop sticks to try and stop a fleeing driver. A couple of weeks ago a Tell City Police officer was shot and killed trying to make an arrest resulting from a domestic dispute and earlier this week a Marion County Deputy was strangled by a prisoner.

"Given all of the things that have happened to police in recent weeks I am just happy that we were able to resolve this and thankful it could be ended and everyone could go home safe," said Daviess County Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis.