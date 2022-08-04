Fugitive suspect in 2021 Marietta shooting arrested in East Point

Aug. 4—Police first declared Donald Bannister a wanted man last summer after he was named as the suspect in a nighttime shooting at a Marietta apartment complex.

Over a year later, Bannister, 18, was apprehended Tuesday morning in East Point, Marietta police confirmed. He now faces murder, assault, and gang charges related to the killing of 30-year-old Norval Bailey.

The arrest was a joint effort between Marietta gang detectives, the United States Marshals, and members of the North Fulton SWAT team, said Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

A warrant for Bannister's arrest alleges he shot Bailey after an argument around 9 p.m. on June 15, 2021, at an apartment on Massachusetts Avenue in the Fair Oaks neighborhood. Bannister is accused of fleeing the scene in Bailey's car.

Bailey was found unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound by police, who rushed him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police canvassed the area that night and identified three persons of interest and a vehicle they believe was used to leave the area after the shooting. On the morning of June 16, police secured arrest warrants for Bannister and two accomplices, along with search warrants for two nearby apartments, police said.

Marietta and Cobb police SWAT teams searched the apartments at about 12:30 p.m. on June 16 and by the evening had arrested Sherman Johnson, 30, of Marietta. Johnson was charged with tampering with evidence and is currently out on bond while he awaits trial.

The third individual was interviewed by police after the incident but has not been publicly identified.

"We are very relieved that (Bannister) is now in custody and will face those charges from just over a full year ago," said McPhilamy.

In addition to the assault and murder charges, Bannister is accused of being a member of a local affiliate of the Bloods street gang. He did not appear in Cobb County jail records as of press time Wednesday.

MDJ reporter Jake Busch contributed to this story.